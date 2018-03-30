Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eurobank EFG upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO David Joe sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $135,994.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,739.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 25,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $203,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,875 shares of company stock worth $2,144,128.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 487,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 39,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.82, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.69. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. Its assets include interests in a carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery project (EOR) in Louisiana’s Delhi field.

