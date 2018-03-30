Evotec (EVT) PT Set at €16.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €16.00 ($19.75) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVT. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €15.90 ($19.63) on Wednesday. Evotec has a 12 month low of €7.91 ($9.77) and a 12 month high of €22.50 ($27.78). The company has a market cap of $2,360.00 and a P/E ratio of 75.71.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and foundations and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services.

