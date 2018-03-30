EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) versus OpGen (OPGN) Critical Survey

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and OpGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -43.01% -24.13% -21.62% OpGen -479.38% -2,118.30% -226.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXACT Sciences and OpGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 18.34 -$114.39 million N/A N/A OpGen $3.21 million 2.57 -$15.39 million N/A N/A

OpGen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXACT Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EXACT Sciences and OpGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 5 9 0 2.64 OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00

EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $53.23, suggesting a potential upside of 31.99%. OpGen has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than EXACT Sciences.

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats OpGen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The Cologuard test is intended for the qualitative detection of colorectal neoplasia associated DNA markers and for the presence of occult hemoglobin in human stool. It focuses on the development of additional tests for other types of cancer. It is developing a blood-based biomarker test to aid in the early detection of lung cancer in individuals with lung nodules discovered through a computerized tomography (CT) or other scan.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.

