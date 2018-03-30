EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. EXACT Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.1701938335062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $40.33 on Friday. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $5,044.47, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $87.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Swann set a $67.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

In related news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,665 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $87,479.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,297.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maneesh Arora sold 12,352 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $522,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,621 shares in the company, valued at $27,293,253.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,538 shares of company stock worth $21,878,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

