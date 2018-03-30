eXp World (EXPI) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

eXp World (OTCMKTS: EXPI) is one of 418 public companies in the “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare eXp World to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

eXp World has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World’s competitors have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eXp World and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $54.18 million -$26.01 million -21.65 eXp World Competitors $2.45 billion $268.29 million 50.27

eXp World’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than eXp World. eXp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -7.33% -272.55% -93.83% eXp World Competitors -27.73% -46.53% -3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for eXp World and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00 eXp World Competitors 2405 11249 23075 872 2.60

eXp World presently has a consensus price target of $10.61, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. As a group, “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies have a potential upside of 9.36%. Given eXp World’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

eXp World competitors beat eXp World on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly eXp Realty International Corporation, is a cloud-based real estate company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Brokerage Services, Mortgage Origination Services, and Corporate and Other. It operates over the Internet through its Website, http://exprealty.com and a cloud-based platform to provide its residential real estate brokerage services. Through its Website, buyers can search real-time property listings, and sellers list their properties and gain exposure across the various markets it operates within. It also provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. This includes delivering around the clock access to collaborative tools and training for real estate brokers and agents. The Company also operates a loan brokerage origination company.

