Express Scripts Holding (ESRX) Short Interest Update

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,241,219 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 24,284,790 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,958,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Express Scripts from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Express Scripts in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $86.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Express Scripts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,494.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. Express Scripts has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Express Scripts will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Express Scripts declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase 45,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 19,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,525,287.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $368,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,102. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRX. Swedbank bought a new position in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter worth $111,016,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Express Scripts in the fourth quarter worth $89,568,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,782,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 17,710.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 704,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,577,000 after acquiring an additional 708,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

