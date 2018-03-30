Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) will announce $220.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.00 million and the highest is $226.22 million. Extraction Oil & Gas reported sales of $89.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $220.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extraction Oil & Gas.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2,055.85, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.34. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

