EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, March 22nd.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EZPW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 473,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,772. The company has a market cap of $708.03, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.62. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.39 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 60,684 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EZCORP by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

