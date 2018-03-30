Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,115,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,215,867,000 after purchasing an additional 231,883 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 63,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 175,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3,398.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 424,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $22,556,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Facebook stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.79. 59,434,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,926,125. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $444,552.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. equities analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/facebook-inc-fb-stake-decreased-by-lockheed-martin-investment-management-co-updated.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.