FactSet Research Systems (FDS) PT Raised to $184.00 at UBS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $185.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS opened at $199.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,743.90, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $9,524,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $465,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,773.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,606 shares of company stock worth $10,418,001. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/factset-research-systems-fds-pt-raised-to-184-00-at-ubs.html.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.