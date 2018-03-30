FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $199.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,872.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $155.09 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 723.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $205,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $465,173.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,419 shares in the company, valued at $849,773.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at $563,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,606 shares of company stock worth $10,418,001. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (FDS)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/factset-research-systems-inc-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-2-14-per-share-william-blair-forecasts-fds.html.

About FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.