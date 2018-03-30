FairGame (FAIR) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One FairGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. FairGame has a market cap of $0.00 and $959,216.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FairGame has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.63 or 0.04695500 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032613 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00570695 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00080613 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00049732 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033907 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam. The official website for FairGame is fair.game.

Buying and Selling FairGame

FairGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

