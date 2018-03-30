Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Boosts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,949.56, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/farr-miller-washington-llc-dc-increases-stake-in-3m-co-mmm-updated.html.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.