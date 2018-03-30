Fastenal (FAST) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1757552188126 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,490. The firm has a market cap of $15,702.68, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

