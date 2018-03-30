Amdocs (DOX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News headlines about Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amdocs earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.356520519262 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.72. 493,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,684. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9,569.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

