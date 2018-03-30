Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (ESG) Share Price

News stories about FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 42.8611462272521 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ESG stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Company Profile

