Exactech (EXAC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.25

Headlines about Exactech (NASDAQ:EXAC) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exactech earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.0537355232955 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EXAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exactech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exactech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exactech in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exactech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of EXAC stock remained flat at $$49.25 during trading hours on Friday. 256,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,925.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. Exactech has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Exactech Company Profile

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

