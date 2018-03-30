Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Share Price

Headlines about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9497702388012 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14. The firm has a market cap of $212.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.14. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.18.

In related news, insider Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired 6,666,667 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene.

