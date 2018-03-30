Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NAC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2535983297732 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE NAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 427,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,900. Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Get Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Michael John Saliken sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $123,200.00.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-nuveen-california-quality-mncpl-incm-fnd-nac-stock-price-updated.html.

About Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Mncpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.