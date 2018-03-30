Ferguson (FERG) PT Raised to GBX 5,985

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 5,950 ($82.21) to GBX 5,985 ($82.69) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

FERG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,600 ($77.37) to GBX 5,675 ($78.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($75.30) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,200 ($71.84) to GBX 5,220 ($72.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,827.67 ($80.51).

LON FERG opened at GBX 5,354 ($73.97) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,427 ($61.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,722 ($79.05). The firm has a market cap of $13,070.00 and a PE ratio of 1,525.36.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

