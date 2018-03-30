Fevertree Drinks (FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FEVR. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,850 ($39.38) to GBX 3,350 ($46.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($32.47) to GBX 3,300 ($45.59) in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.83) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) price objective on the stock. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($32.19) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,863.33 ($39.56).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,632 ($36.36) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,353.93 ($18.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,926 ($40.43). The company has a market capitalization of $3,350.00 and a PE ratio of 6,748.72.

In related news, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($35.87), for a total value of £698,453.80 ($964,981.76).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

