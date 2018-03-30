Field & Main Bank Buys Shares of 436 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Vetr cut Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $949.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.08.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,164.43, for a total value of $6,625,606.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total transaction of $4,370,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,301 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $27.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,031.79. 2,714,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,649. The stock has a market cap of $697,951.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $817.02 and a one year high of $1,186.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

