Fiera Capital (FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.07.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.03. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

In other news, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 26,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$293,787.57. Also, insider Vincent Duhamel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, with a total value of C$444,000.00.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

