FIMKrypto Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (FIMK)

FIMKrypto (CURRENCY:FIMK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, FIMKrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. FIMKrypto has a market capitalization of $482,431.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FIMKrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIMKrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIMKrypto Coin Profile

FIMKrypto is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2014. FIMKrypto’s total supply is 886,395,300 coins and its circulating supply is 577,004,618 coins. FIMKrypto’s official Twitter account is @fimktweet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIMKrypto is /r/fimk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIMKrypto is fimk.fi.

FIMKrypto Coin Trading

FIMKrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet. It is not currently possible to buy FIMKrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIMKrypto must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIMKrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

