Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $227,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in CSX by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48,185.79, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/financial-advocates-investment-management-buys-new-position-in-csx-co-csx-updated.html.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.