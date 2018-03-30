Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Position in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBMH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBMH. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 1,557.2% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,119,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,051,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 1,153.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 301,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Trust by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 429,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 96,730 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

IBMH stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

