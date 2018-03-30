8,094 Shares in Index IQ ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Index IQ ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:ROOF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.21% of Index IQ ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Index IQ ETF Trust by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Index IQ ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Index IQ ETF Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Index IQ ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Index IQ ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

Index IQ ETF Trust stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Index IQ ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

