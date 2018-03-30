Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Financial alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $117.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 20.14. iShares Dow Jones US Financial has a 52-week low of $101.53 and a 52-week high of $126.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/financial-advocates-investment-management-invests-222000-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-financial-iyf-stock-updated.html.

iShares Dow Jones US Financial Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.