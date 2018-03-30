Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $239,000 Position in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMI. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Foundation Medicine by 36.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMI opened at $78.75 on Friday. Foundation Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2,946.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.21.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 207.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven J. Kafka sold 29,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,833,636.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $119,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,147,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Foundation Medicine in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foundation Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

