Head-To-Head Survey: Dollar General (DG) vs. The Competition

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dollar General to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dollar General has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dollar General’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Dollar General pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollar General has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dollar General and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General 0 11 14 0 2.56 Dollar General Competitors 2118 11453 15230 593 2.49

Dollar General presently has a consensus price target of $97.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Dollar General’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dollar General has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dollar General and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General $23.47 billion $1.54 billion 20.84 Dollar General Competitors $8.91 billion $395.30 million 53.08

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Dollar General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Dollar General shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Dollar General shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar General and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General 6.55% 21.65% 10.24% Dollar General Competitors -0.56% -207.80% 3.83%

Summary

Dollar General beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products. Its seasonal products include decorations, toys, batteries, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, and home office supplies. Its home products include cookware, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Its apparel products include casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes and accessories.

