Financial Analysis: Equity One (EQY) versus Cole Real Estate Investments (COLE)

Equity One (NYSE: EQY) and Cole Real Estate Investments (NYSE:COLE) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Equity One pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cole Real Estate Investments does not pay a dividend. Equity One pays out 146.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity One and Cole Real Estate Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity One N/A N/A N/A $0.49 62.96 Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A $0.20 N/A

Cole Real Estate Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity One and Cole Real Estate Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity One 18.64% 3.82% 2.05% Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Equity One shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Equity One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Equity One and Cole Real Estate Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity One 0 0 0 0 N/A Cole Real Estate Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Equity One beats Cole Real Estate Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity One Company Profile

Equity One, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 122 properties, including 101 retail properties and five non-retail properties totaling approximately 12.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), 10 development or redevelopment properties with approximately 2.3 million square feet of GLA, and six land parcels. Its retail occupancy excluding developments and redevelopments was 95.8% and included national, regional and local tenants as of December 31, 2016. In addition, the Company had joint venture interests in six retail properties and two office buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet of GLA as of December 31, 2016.

Cole Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM). The Company’s REI segment is conducted through Cole REIT III Operating Partnership, LP (CCPT III OP). The Company’s PCM segment is conducted through Cole Capital Advisors, Inc. (CCA). Through its REI segment, the Company acquires and operates a diverse portfolio of core commercial real estate investments primarily consisting of necessity retail properties located throughout the United States, including United States protectorates. The Company’s PCM segment is responsible for managing the Managed REITs’ affairs on a day-to-day basis, identifying and making acquisitions and investments on the Managed REITs’ behalf. In February 2014, American Realty Capital Properties Inc purchased Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc.

