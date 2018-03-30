Financial Analysis: Schneider Electric (SBGSY) vs. Hubbell (HUBB)

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A Hubbell 6.63% 20.16% 8.97%

Volatility & Risk

Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hubbell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hubbell pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hubbell pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Schneider Electric and Hubbell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hubbell 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hubbell has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Given Hubbell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Schneider Electric.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric and Hubbell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric $27.95 billion 1.86 $2.43 billion N/A N/A Hubbell $3.67 billion 1.82 $243.10 million $4.40 27.68

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Hubbell.

Summary

Hubbell beats Schneider Electric on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Buildings, Infrastructure, Industry, and IT. The Building business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers. The Infrastructure business offers medium voltage distribution and grid automation solutions to customers in oil and gas, electric utilities, and transportation markets. The Industry business provides automation and control solutions for customers in water, mining minerals and metals, and food beverages industries, as well as OEMs. The IT business offers power and cooling services for banking and insurance, IT, and cloud and telecom customers. Schneider Electric S.E. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products for a range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s segments include Electrical and the Power. The Electrical segment consists of businesses that sell stock and custom products, including standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, lighting fixtures and controls, components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market, as well as other electrical equipment. In addition, certain businesses design and manufacture a range of high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls and communication systems used in the non-residential and industrial markets. The Power segment consists of operations that design and manufacture various distribution, transmission, substation and telecommunications products primarily used by the electrical utility industry.

