TELE2 (TLTZY) versus Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (HCOM) Head to Head Survey

TELE2 (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo (NASDAQ:HCOM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TELE2 pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo does not pay a dividend. TELE2 pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TELE2 has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELE2 and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELE2 $3.31 billion 1.72 -$229.35 million $0.14 40.32 Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo $368.42 million 0.84 -$107.24 million ($9.25) -2.88

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELE2. Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELE2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TELE2 and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELE2 3.87% 6.67% 2.90% Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo -29.11% -6.64% -2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TELE2 and Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELE2 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

TELE2 beats Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TELE2 Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and data connectivity, Ethernet connectivity, VPN services, and international IP connectivity services, as well as IoT solutions. As of March 22, 2017, the company served approximately 17 million customers in 9 countries, including Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Austria, and Germany, as well as internationally. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Hawaiian Telcom HoldCo Company Profile

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. is a provider of communications services and products in Hawaii. The Company operates through two business segments: Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone service, including voice and data transport, custom calling features, network access, directory assistance and private lines. In addition, the segment provides Internet, long distance services, television service, Internet protocol (IP)-based network services, customer premises equipment, data solutions, managed services, billing and collection, wireless services and pay telephone services. The Data Center Colocation segment consists of data center services, including colocation and virtual private cloud. As of December 31, 2016, its telecommunications operations served approximately 296,000 voice access lines, 19,000 business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) lines, 111,000 high-speed Internet lines, and 42,000 video subscribers.

