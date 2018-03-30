Analyzing Marcus (MCS) & Merlin Entertainme (MERLY)

Merlin Entertainme (OTCMKTS: MERLY) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Merlin Entertainme alerts:

Merlin Entertainme has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marcus has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merlin Entertainme and Marcus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merlin Entertainme $1.98 billion 2.59 $285.96 million $0.56 17.96 Marcus $622.71 million 1.36 $64.99 million $1.54 19.71

Merlin Entertainme has higher revenue and earnings than Marcus. Merlin Entertainme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Merlin Entertainme and Marcus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merlin Entertainme 0 1 1 0 2.50 Marcus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marcus has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.42%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus is more favorable than Merlin Entertainme.

Profitability

This table compares Merlin Entertainme and Marcus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merlin Entertainme N/A N/A N/A Marcus 10.44% 10.48% 4.48%

Dividends

Merlin Entertainme pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marcus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Merlin Entertainme pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marcus pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marcus has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Marcus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Merlin Entertainme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Marcus shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Marcus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marcus beats Merlin Entertainme on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merlin Entertainme

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Shreks Adventure London brands. It also operates LEGOLAND parks under the LEGOLAND Billund, LEGOLAND Windsor, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Deutschland, LEGOLAND Florida, LEGOLAND Malaysia, LEGOLAND Dubai, and LEGOLAND Japan brands; and resort theme parks under the Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Gardaland, Heide Park, THORPE PARK Resort, and Warwick Castle brand names. The company operates 121 attractions in 24 countries and across 4 continents. Merlin Entertainments plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation operates principally in two business segments: Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and Nebraska, and a family entertainment center in Wisconsin. The Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and manages hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, Georgia, Florida and California. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owned or operated 53 movie theatre locations with a total of 668 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio. Its owned and operated hotels and resorts include The Pfister Hotel, The Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Hilton Madison at Monona Terrace, The Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, InterContinental Milwaukee, Skirvin Hilton, AC Hotel Chicago Downtown and The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

Receive News & Ratings for Merlin Entertainme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlin Entertainme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.