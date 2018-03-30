Financial Contrast: Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) versus The Competition

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ: ALSK) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-TELEPHONE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alaska Communications Systems Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

44.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group’s peers have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million -$6.10 million -16.36 Alaska Communications Systems Group Competitors $13.90 billion $1.18 billion 4.20

Alaska Communications Systems Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group. Alaska Communications Systems Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group -2.69% -2.96% -1.00% Alaska Communications Systems Group Competitors -1.70% 4.22% -0.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alaska Communications Systems Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group Competitors 365 917 947 43 2.29

As a group, “UTIL-TELEPHONE” companies have a potential upside of 168.58%. Given Alaska Communications Systems Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Communications Systems Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group peers beat Alaska Communications Systems Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system. It serves customers in various areas, such as Business and Wholesale (broadband, voice and managed IT services); Consumer (broadband and voice services), and Other Services (including carrier termination, equipment sales, access services and support services receiving federal support funding). It provides voice and broadband services to residential customers. It provides voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers serving its retail customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.