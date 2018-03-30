Financial Review: Allegiant Air (ALGT) vs. China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Southern Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegiant Air pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Southern Airlines has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Southern Airlines has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiant Air and China Southern Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.84 $194.90 million $9.55 18.07 China Southern Airlines $18.92 billion 0.55 $759.12 million N/A N/A

China Southern Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Air.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% China Southern Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allegiant Air and China Southern Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 China Southern Airlines 0 1 1 0 2.50

Allegiant Air presently has a consensus target price of $163.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.36%. Given Allegiant Air’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allegiant Air is more favorable than China Southern Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of China Southern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegiant Air beats China Southern Airlines on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Airline Transportation Operations and Other segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other transportation services. The company also provides ground, cargo handling, air catering, logistics, freight, and import and export agent services; and is involved in hotel and tour operations. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 702 passenger and cargo transport aircraft. The company operates approximately 2,000 daily flights to 208 destinations in 40 countries and regions. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Southern Air Holding Company.

