Financial Survey: Atlas Energy Group (ATLS) versus Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS: ATLS) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Atlas Energy Group does not pay a dividend. Kinder Morgan pays out 5,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlas Energy Group and Kinder Morgan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinder Morgan 0 8 11 0 2.58

Kinder Morgan has a consensus price target of $22.35, suggesting a potential upside of 48.43%. Given Kinder Morgan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinder Morgan is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Kinder Morgan’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $137.16 million 0.01 -$13.10 million ($0.78) -0.05 Kinder Morgan $13.71 billion 2.42 $183.00 million $0.01 1,506.00

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group. Atlas Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group -676.76% N/A -64.37% Kinder Morgan 1.34% 4.38% 1.96%

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Atlas Energy Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC is an energy management company, which acquires and develops upstream and midstream oil and gas assets. The Company has ownership interests in the general partner Class A units, and over 23.3% limited partner interest in Atlas Resource Partners, L.P. (ARP), which is an independent developer and producer of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids; over 80% general partner interest and approximately 2.1% limited partner interest in Atlas Growth Partners, L.P. (AGP), which conducts natural gas and oil operations in the mid-continent region of the United States, and owns approximately 15.9% general partner interest and over 12% limited partner interest in Lightfoot Capital Partners, L.P. and Lightfoot Capital Partners GP, LLC, its general partner, which incubates new master limited partnerships (MLPs) and invests in existing MLPs. Its segments include ARP, AGP, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the development and growth of energy enterprises.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others. Its Terminals segment is engaged in the ownership and/or operation of liquids and bulk terminal facilities located throughout the United States and portions of Canada, and Jones Act tankers. Its Products Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids and crude oil and condensate pipelines. Its Kinder Morgan Canada segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of the Trans Mountain pipeline system and Jet Fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline.

