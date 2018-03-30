Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) vs. VF (VFC) Head to Head Survey

VF (NYSE: VFC) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get VF alerts:

This table compares VF and Deckers Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VF $11.81 billion 2.49 $614.92 million $1.51 49.09 Deckers Outdoor $1.79 billion 1.60 $5.71 million $2.42 37.20

VF has higher revenue and earnings than Deckers Outdoor. Deckers Outdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VF and Deckers Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VF 5.08% 31.49% 12.58% Deckers Outdoor 4.17% 17.72% 12.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VF and Deckers Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VF 1 12 8 0 2.33 Deckers Outdoor 1 8 5 0 2.29

VF currently has a consensus target price of $76.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus target price of $86.23, indicating a potential downside of 4.22%. Given VF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VF is more favorable than Deckers Outdoor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of VF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of VF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Deckers Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VF has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VF pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Deckers Outdoor does not pay a dividend. VF pays out 121.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VF has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Summary

VF beats Deckers Outdoor on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, production, procurement, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Sportswear. Its Outdoor & Action Sports Coalition is a group of authentic outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands. Its product offerings include apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. Its Imagewear coalition consists of the Image business. Its Wrangler brand offers denim, apparel, accessories and footwear through mass merchants, specialty stores and department stores in the United States, VF-operated stores and online at www.wrangler.com. The Sportswear coalition consists of the Nautica and Kipling brand businesses in North America (the Kipling brand outside of North America is managed by the Outdoor & Action Sports coalition).

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports retailers, outdoor retailers, specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Zappos.com. The company also sells its products directly to end-user consumers through its retail stores and E-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Australis, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2016, it had 160 retail stores, including 96 concept stores and 64 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.