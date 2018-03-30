Analyzing Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and Weyco Group (WEYS)

Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Weyco Group and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyco Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Columbia Sportswear 0 7 7 0 2.50

Weyco Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.62%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $76.85, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Weyco Group.

Risk and Volatility

Weyco Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weyco Group and Columbia Sportswear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group $283.75 million 1.21 $16.49 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.47 billion 2.17 $105.12 million $2.98 25.65

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Weyco Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Weyco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Weyco Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Weyco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Weyco Group and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group 5.81% 7.33% 5.90% Columbia Sportswear 4.26% 12.65% 9.97%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Weyco Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc. is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe). Its products consist of leather dress shoes and casual footwear composed of man-made materials or leather. In addition, the Company offers outdoor boots, shoes and sandals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s shoes were marketed throughout the United States and Canada in over 10,000 shoe, clothing and department stores. As of December 31, 2016, the retail segment consisted of 13 Company-operated stores and an Internet business in the United States.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution channels, direct-to-consumer channels, independent distributors, and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 105 outlet retail stores and 24 branded retail stores in the United States; 119 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Japan; 162 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Korea; 24 outlet, shop-in-shop and concession-based locations, as well as 1 branded retail store in various locations in Western Europe; and 6 outlet retail stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

