FinCoin (FNC) Achieves Market Cap of $71,116.00

FinCoin (CURRENCY:FNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, FinCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One FinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinCoin has a total market capitalization of $71,116.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of FinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000908 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FinCoin Profile

FinCoin (CRYPTO:FNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. FinCoin’s total supply is 1,812,878,667 coins and its circulating supply is 12,878,667 coins. FinCoin’s official website is fincoin.co.

Buying and Selling FinCoin

FinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy FinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

