FinnCap Boosts Scisys (SSY) Price Target to GBX 170

Scisys (LON:SSY) had its target price raised by FinnCap from GBX 168 ($2.32) to GBX 170 ($2.35) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of Scisys stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.79) on Tuesday. Scisys has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.06 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.34 ($1.94).

About Scisys

SCISYS PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in developing information technology (IT) services. The Company develops application solutions and products, and provides supporting services. The Company provides IT services to corporations and public sector organizations through four divisions: Space; Enterprise Solutions & Defence (ESD); Media & Broadcast (M&B), and Xibis Ltd.

