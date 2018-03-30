Firecoin Market Cap Achieves $104,198.00 (CRYPTO:FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Firecoin has a market capitalization of $104,198.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firecoin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00015639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

