FireEye (FEYE) versus Appian (APPN) Financial Analysis

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Appian shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FireEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FireEye and Appian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FireEye -40.43% -24.93% -8.42% Appian N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FireEye and Appian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FireEye 0 9 14 0 2.61 Appian 3 6 0 0 1.67

FireEye presently has a consensus price target of $18.28, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Appian has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given FireEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FireEye is more favorable than Appian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FireEye and Appian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FireEye $751.09 million 4.32 -$303.69 million ($1.71) -9.90 Appian $176.74 million 8.65 -$31.00 million N/A N/A

Appian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FireEye.

Summary

FireEye beats Appian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series). Its Subscription and Services offers Threat Intelligence Subscriptions, Security-as-a-Service Offerings, and Customer Support and Maintenance Services.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions. The Company’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports and other software elements. The Company’s SAIL technology allows developers to create an application once and deploy it everywhere. The Company’s products include business process management (BPM) software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. The Company provides its services to a range of industries including energy, insurance, health payers and providers, manufacturing, public sector, retail and transportation.

