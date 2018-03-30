Kenneth D. Russell Purchases 100,000 Shares of First Acceptance Co. (FAC) Stock

First Acceptance Co. (NYSE:FAC) CEO Kenneth D. Russell bought 100,000 shares of First Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 62,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues automobile insurance policies to individuals who are categorized as non-standard based primarily on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

