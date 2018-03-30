First American Bank Has $11.63 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

First American Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First American Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 26,584,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,389,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,359 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,500,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,226,000 after buying an additional 4,165,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,688,000 after buying an additional 4,066,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 60,483.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,423,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,392,000 after buying an additional 2,419,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $196,108.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

