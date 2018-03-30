First Bancorp (FBP) Position Trimmed by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 323.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,713,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,974,000 after purchasing an additional 860,841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,785,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 145.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,284.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/first-bancorp-fbp-position-trimmed-by-hbk-investments-l-p.html.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.