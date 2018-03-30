First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.7258781467192 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th.

Get First Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FCBC stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 58,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,256. First Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $513.96, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%.

In other news, President Gary R. Mills purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David D. Brown sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $28,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,358.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/first-community-bancshares-fcbc-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides commercial banking products and services through its subsidiary First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina and People’s Community Bank, a Division of First Community Bank, in Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.