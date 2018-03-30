First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,643. The company has a market cap of $3,514.90, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.11 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Mizuho began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $188,364.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 292,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,334,621.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

