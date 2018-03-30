First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. FIG Partners lowered First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 124,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

