First National Financial Corp (FN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1542 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

FN stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.80. 22,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.18 and a 12 month high of C$29.99.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.01. First National Financial had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of C$270.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.30 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other First National Financial news, Director Moray Tawse purchased 20,000 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Smith purchased 11,124 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,014.28. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,924 shares of company stock worth $621,414.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family residential mortgages) and Commercial (which includes multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages).

